Eurosystem Weekly Balance Sheet Shows Slight Decline in Total Assets

On 13 March 2026, the Eurosystem reported a total asset value of €6,168.3 billion, down €8.2 billion from the previous week. Key movements included a €8.7 billion reduction in other claims on euro area credit institutions and a €5.5 billion decrease in securities of euro area residents, partially offset by a €5.9 billion increase in other assets and a €0.96 billion rise in lending to euro area banks under main refinancing operations.

On the liabilities side, total amounts also fell by €8.2 billion, with notable changes including a €11.8 billion drop in the deposit facility, a €5.6 billion reduction in liabilities to euro area residents, and a €9.4 billion rise in liabilities to non-euro area residents. Banknotes in circulation increased slightly by €1.46 billion, while capital and reserves saw a minor €6 million gain.

The data highlight ongoing adjustments in the Eurosystem’s monetary policy operations and portfolio allocations, reflecting week-to-week liquidity management and market interventions.

(ecb.europa.eu)