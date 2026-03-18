Strategic partnership between CATL and Rio Tinto to advance low-carbon technologies

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with mining company Rio Tinto to establish a strategic partnership focused on low-carbon development and cross-industry innovation.

The agreement brings together Rio Tinto, a leading multinational mining company founded in 1873, and CATL, a developer of new energy technologies, at a pivotal time for the raw materials and energy sectors. As electrification, decarbonization, and digital transformation accelerate worldwide, the partners aim to explore new opportunities in the transition to a low-carbon future.

Under the agreement, CATL and Rio Tinto will collaborate in three key areas: strategic electrification and innovative technology development, supply chains and the circular economy, and commercial and partnership models. Their goals include applying battery-powered electric equipment in mining, exploring supply opportunities for battery materials, and advancing battery recycling and the recovery of critical minerals—supporting a more flexible, circular supply chain.

Zheng Shu, CFO of CATL, said the company is proud to partner with Rio Tinto, whose 150-year history sets global standards in safety, sustainability, and innovation. By combining CATL’s expertise in battery systems, energy storage, power electronics, grid technologies, and recycling with Rio Tinto’s operational excellence and responsible supply chains, the partners aim to develop forward-looking, carbon-neutral mining solutions.

Bold Baatar, Chief Commercial Officer of Rio Tinto, highlighted that CATL is one of the most innovative and influential companies in the global renewable energy sector, making the partnership highly complementary. He added that the collaboration provides a strong foundation for new cross-industry models focused on low-carbon solutions.

As demand for low-carbon technologies continues to grow, both companies emphasize the increasing importance of cross-sector cooperation in shaping future value chains. Through this partnership, they aim to improve operational efficiency, explore new industry models in emissions reduction, electrification, and circular economy practices, and support long-term, sustainable growth.

The partnership reflects not only commercial intent but also a shared commitment to building a more sustainable and resilient raw materials and energy sector. Further discussions are expected as the companies work to deepen cooperation and set new industry benchmarks in energy transition, responsible resource management, and circular economy solutions.

(CATL)