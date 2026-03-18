Track maintenance works on tram line 1 in Debrecen

Public transport company DKV has announced nighttime maintenance works on tram line 1 between March 18 and March 20. The works will take place during service hours’ suspension, between the Bem Square and Andaházi Street stops.

According to the company, the maintenance is necessary to ensure safe and reliable tram operations. However, the works may cause noise in the surrounding area during the night.

DKV apologizes to residents for any inconvenience caused and thanks them for their understanding.

(DKV)