Construction Sector Output Down 14.7 % in September

Construction sector output in Hungary dropped by an annual 14.7% in September after a contraction of 13.5% in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

The sector has contracted since the start of the coronavirus crisis in the spring. In September, output of the building segment declined 9.1% and civil engineering output dropped by 20.6%. In a month-on-month comparison, construction sector output rose by 1.4% based on seasonally and working day-adjusted data.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay