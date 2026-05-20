DKV announces holiday tranport schedule for Pentecost weekend.

Public transport services in Debrecen will operate on a modified schedule during the upcoming Pentecost holiday weekend, according to an announcement by DKV.

The company said that buses, trolleybuses, and trams will follow a Saturday timetable on May 23, 2026. On May 24 and 25, services will operate according to the Sunday and public holiday schedule.

DKV also noted that the Auchan shopping shuttle services will not operate on May 24 and May 25.

Passengers are advised to check the updated timetables before traveling during the holiday period.