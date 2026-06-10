Deutsche Telekom employees stage protest in Debrecen over wage increase dispute

Nearly 80 employees of Deutsche Telekom ITTC Hungary demonstrated on Wednesday morning before the start of work at the company’s four sites in Budapest, Pécs, Debrecen and Szeged, protesting what they say is an insufficient wage increase offer.

According to Info Kommunikációs Szakszervezet (IKSZ) Vice President Zsolt Villás, the demonstration was intended to send a message to the company’s German owner that its proposed pay rise falls short of the 6–7 percent increase requested by employees. The union is now awaiting the owner’s response and therefore cannot yet say when wage negotiations will resume.

Villás noted that the employer had been informed in advance about the demonstrations and that the actions had also been officially reported to the police.

He added that employees working in three different divisions of the company are seeking wage increases of 6 percent or 7 percent, affecting approximately 2,300 workers.

The union official also warned that if the owner refuses to revise its original offer, employees could move forward with industrial action. With sufficient support from staff, workers would first hold a two-hour warning strike and, if that proves unsuccessful, could escalate to a full-day work stoppage.

According to publicly available company data, Deutsche Telekom ITTC Hungary generated net sales revenue of HUF 57.4 billion in 2025, compared with HUF 54.4 billion in 2024. The company closed last year with a profit of more than HUF 3 billion, roughly matching its result from the previous year.