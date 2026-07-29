Bus route 12 will operate on a diversion route

From the start of service until the end of operations on Thursday, July 30, 2026, road resurfacing works will be carried out on the section of Füredi út between Dózsa György utca and Egyetem sugárút. As a result, the branch of the Füredi út – Dózsa György utca – Nádor utca junction leading towards Auguszta will be closed.

During the works, bus route 12 services travelling towards Auguszta will operate on a diversion route via Mester utca – Bethlen utca – Egyetem sugárút – Füredi út – Nádor utca.

Due to the diversion, buses will not serve the Csemete utca and Dózsa György utca stops. Instead, services will stop at the Mester utca and Honvéd utca stops along the diversion route.