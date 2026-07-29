Viktoria Tollas from Debrecen is compared to Sissi after the Anna Ball – photo gallery

Although Laura Windisch from Balatonfüred was crowned the beauty of the 201st Anna Ball, another name became the focus of attention on social media after the award ceremony. Many people believe that Viktória Tollas from Debrecen, who was named this year’s first lady-in-waiting, deserved the main title.

The 16-year-old Viktória attended the Anna Ball for the first time, yet she immediately won the title of first lady-in-waiting. A student at Tóth Árpád Grammar School in Debrecen, she speaks several languages and is interested in arts and psychology. Her elegant appearance and natural charm already attracted a lot of attention during the ball.

She received numerous compliments on social media. Many users called her the most beautiful participant of the evening, praising her natural beauty, refined style and understated elegance. Several people compared her to Empress Elisabeth of Austria, also known as Sissi, as well as the young Romy Schneider. As a result, many have simply started referring to her as “Sissi” after the ball.

The results of the Anna Ball are decided each year by a professional jury, making the first lady-in-waiting title a prestigious recognition in itself. However, reactions on social media clearly show that Viktória Tollas became one of the most memorable figures of this year’s Anna Ball.