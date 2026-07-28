Hungary’s Chief Medical Officer issues highest-level heat alert from Thursday to Tuesday

The National Chief Medical Officer has issued a third-degree (highest-level) heat alert for the entire country from 12:00 a.m. on Thursday until midnight on Tuesday, based on the latest forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Ltd.

According to a joint statement released on Tuesday by the National Center for Public Health and Pharmacy and the National Directorate General for Disaster Management, the prolonged heatwave poses a significant health risk. They urge everyone to pay special attention to their own health and the well-being of family members, especially vulnerable people.

The authorities emphasized that staying properly hydrated is essential to prevent heat-related illness, with water being the recommended choice. They also advise avoiding alcohol, highly caffeinated beverages, and sugary drinks.

People are encouraged to stay in cool places during the hottest part of the day, between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., and to avoid strenuous physical activity whenever possible. The statement also recommends keeping homes shaded during the day, ventilating them at night, and wearing light-colored clothing, a hat, and UV-protective sunglasses when outdoors.

(MTI)