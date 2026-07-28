flydubai to resume Budapest flights from July 31

flydubai will resume its direct flights between Budapest and Dubai from July 31, the airline announced in a statement sent to MTI.

The airline emphasized that the route provides a direct air connection between Hungary and the United Arab Emirates, offering seamless access to Dubai as well as its global network of more than 120 destinations.

From July 31, flydubai will operate flights between Budapest and Dubai three times a week—on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The service will increase to daily flights from October 25, 2026.

Since its launch in 2009, flydubai has carried more than 137 million passengers. The airline currently operates a fleet of 97 Boeing 737 aircraft.