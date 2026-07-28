Debrecen Waterworks asks residents to save water during upcoming heatwave

With another heatwave approaching, Debrecen Waterworks Plc. (Debreceni Vízmű Zrt.) is once again asking water consumers to use drinking water consciously and efficiently whenever possible.

During periods of extreme heat, everyone’s water consumption increases. The company’s employees continue to work to ensure a continuous drinking water supply throughout the day and maintain uninterrupted service despite the higher demand.

However, residents can also play an important role in this effort. The company recommends postponing activities that require larger amounts of water—such as filling swimming pools, washing cars, or cooling concrete surfaces—or scheduling them for early morning or late evening hours.

As the company emphasized, responsible water use can help ensure that drinking water remains available for everyone even during the hottest days.