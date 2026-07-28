14-year-old charged after attempting to escape from juvenile detention centre in Debrecen

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 14-year-old boy with the attempted offence of prison escape after he allegedly tried to climb over the fence of a juvenile detention centre.

According to the indictment, the Szolnok District Court had previously ordered the boy’s pre-trial detention in a separate criminal case and designated the Debrecen Juvenile Correctional Institution as the place where the detention was to be carried out.

On the morning of December 19, 2024, the boy was in the institution’s inner courtyard. At the end of the mandatory outdoor exercise period, he ran to a remote corner of the yard, climbed onto a window grille, and attempted to reach the roof by climbing over a barbed-wire fence in an effort to escape and return home.

A staff member noticed the boy’s actions and shouted at him. Following the alarm, other employees arrived at the scene and escorted him to the institution’s security department.

The teenager admitted the offence during the investigation. The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has charged him with the attempted felony of prison escape. In its indictment, the prosecution requested that the Debrecen District Court issue a criminal order based on the case file, impose a suspended juvenile detention sentence, and place the boy under probation supervision for the duration of the suspension.

(ugyeszseg.hu)