12 Tonnes of Food Donation to Epidemic-Hit Families

The Socialists are distributing nearly 12 tonnes of food among families hit by the effects of the novel coronavirus epidemic, the head of the party’s Budapest branch said.

The party had used four million forints (EUR 11,200) of its solidarity fund to buy durable foods, Zsolt Molnár told an online press conference. The donations will be distributed before the May 1 holiday among families that are in difficult or “hopeless” situation or include members who have lost their jobs because of the epidemic, he said. Socialist lawmakers have donated the amount with which their salaries were raised recently to the fund, Molnár noted.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay