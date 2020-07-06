Nine new coronavirus infections in Hungary

No Covid-19 patient has died in the past 24 hours but the number of registered novel coronavirus infections has risen by nine to 4,183, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday.

Fully 589 people have died and 2,811 have made a recovery, while the number of active infections stands at 783. Altogether 1,348 people are in official home quarantine and 285,590 tests have been carried out. A total of 144 coronavirus patients are in hospital, 8 of whom are on ventilators.

Fully 40% of active infections, 60% of fatalities and 47% of recoveries have taken place in Budapest.

The threat of an epidemic has not disappeared and a state of medical preparedness is in effect, the website said. It is compulsory to wear a face mask in shops and on public transport.

Budapest has the highest number of infections (1,988), followed by Pest County (631), and the counties of Fejér (378), Komárom-Esztergom (307) and Zala (262). Békés and Tolna counties have had the fewest infections (13 each).

MTI