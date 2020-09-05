DK Urges Free Testing

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on DK Urges Free Testing

The opposition Democratic Coalition has called on the Hungarian state to make coronavirus tests free of charge.

DK spokesman Balázs Barkóczi urged that the testing capacities of national health care should be increased and that tests provided to residents by private companies should also be paid for by the central budget. Barkóczi insisted that the current testing system was “ailing”, arguing that Hungary was one of Europe’s countries with the smallest number of tests per capita, while the state mechanism was too slow and private tests were too expensive.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

