PM: Hungary Must Function

Hungary must be able to function while mounting a disciplined defence against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in a regular interview with public broadcaster Kossuth Rádió.

The government has a strategy for dealing with a potential surge in coronavirus cases and a need for increased hospital capacities, the prime minister said. Orbán paid a visit to the institution on Friday morning where he was told that the hospital has a sufficient number of ventilators, beds and staff. He added, at the same time, that doctors were aware of the rise in coronavirus patients in need of hospital treatment and the number of people the institutions can admit. Hospitals have around 10,000 beds available to treat coronavirus patients and this can be expanded by 20,000, the prime minister said.