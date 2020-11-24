91 Coronavirus Fatalities, Infections Up 3,334

Fully 91 Covid patients, mostly elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, have died in the past 24 hours and coronavirus infections have risen by 3,334 to 177,952, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

Altogether 3,891 Covid patients have died since the appearance of coronavirus in Hungary, while 43,339 have made a recovery. There are currently 130,722 active infections and 7,461 patients are in hospital, 627 on ventilators. Fully 42,071 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests stands at 1,518,158.

Altogether 71 schools in Hungary have suspended teaching due to the coronavirus in Hungary, while 43 schools are providing education online, a government official on Monday told the press conference of the operative body responsible for handling the coronavirus epidemic. Another 388 individual classes have introduced digital education in schools that still provide a portion of their teaching in the classroom, State Secretary Zoltán Maruzsa said.

Meanwhile, Róbert Kiss, a member of the operative body, said that many restaurants, bars and shops were still flouting mandatory closing times imposed last week. Over the weekend, the authorities had to close down five Budapest shops and restaurants for thirty days, he said.

Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller noted that the targeted testing of essential workers started in social care institutions on Friday. From Monday, health-care workers and teachers are also being tested with antigen rapid tests, she said.

