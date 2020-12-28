Windy and Mild Weather to Come

According to the weather forecast, this week starts with windy and mild weather with about 10 Celsius in many parts of the country.

During the last week of the year, we can expect rain and on New Year’s Eve there might be some snow, too.

Monday will be cloudy and windy with rainfall especially in the northern and eastern counties. Temperature will be between 3 and 11 Celsius. Tuesday will be rainy and cloudy, but we can expect a few hours of sunshine in every part of the country. Temperature will be between 8 and 14 Celsius. On Wednesday we can expect cloudy weather with rainfalls everywhere. Temperature will be between 6 and 11 Celsius. On Thursday, we can experience rain and there might be some snow in the northern parts of the country. Temperature will be between 2 and 7 Celsius. On Friday, we can expect a few hours of sunshine, but in the northern parts of the country rainfall also can occur. The temperature will be between 2 and 8 Celsius on the first day of the new year.

At the weekend, we can expect showers and rainfalls everywhere. Temperature will be between 3 and 10 Celsius.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay