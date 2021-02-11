Survey: Hungarians do not want businesses to reopen

A representative poll conducted for the Hungarian Nation by the Institute of Perspectives found that the proportion of those who consider the government’s epidemiological measures to be sufficiently strict has been steadily above 50 percent since November.



Opening parties are in a significant minority (22 percent) against those satisfied with the current restrictions (59 percent) and 11 percent would like further tightening. According to the Perspective Institute, the proportion of people satisfied with the current restrictions is expected to increase further as the number of vaccinations increases. While last autumn the proportion of those who would have tightened further restrictive measures sometimes exceeded 40 percent, this has so far subsided to the point that only every 10 Hungarians could imagine stricter measures.

According to research by the Perspective Institute, opposition voters are divided over anti-virus measures: 39 percent of those dissatisfied with Viktor Orbán’s work would want businesses to reopen, 18 percent would like more tightening. Most young people are open-minded, but they are also in the minority among 18-29-year-olds (41 percent), the majority would be happy or would like further tightening. In Budapest, the proportion of those who are satisfied with the current regulations is 56 percent. 18 percent would consider the reopening, 15 percent think that further tightening is important in the capital.

According to an earlier announcement by the government, a partial opening is planned for 1 March and 1 April, but a national consultation on this will be launched in mid-February.

debreceninap.hu