Online Classes Not Without Drawbacks

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, in a regular radio interview, said that though he believed the transition to digital classes had gone better than expected in the spring, such an arrangement was not without its drawbacks. Orbán said more than 10% of students had “simply disappeared from the education system” because they only rarely took part in online classes or not at all.

“When classes start in September it’s likely that there’ll be greater knowledge gaps within classes than there were before the outbreak of the epidemic,” Orbán said. He added that although it would be more challenging for teachers to put together material that is suitable for the whole class, he believed they would be able to manage. Orbán cautioned that digital education should not be seen as equivalent to in-person classes, saying that classroom instruction was still the most suitable method for achieving educational goals. “Therefore we must do everything we can to avoid having to transition to an unconventional form of classes and protect traditional classroom instruction,” the prime minister said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay