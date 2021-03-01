The ambulance service of the Hungarian Maltese Charity Service is thirty years old

The ambulance service of the Hungarian Maltese Charity Service is in its thirties, with about five hundred volunteers caring for more than one hundred and ten thousand people in the last decades.

The M28 assault car is stationed in Batthyány Square in Buda, from where it starts. The National Emergency Service duty officer alerts the ambulance an average of 1,500 times a year, with a unique staff of one hundred and twenty, according to the announcement. The four volunteers on duty in the Maltese ambulance – a doctor, a nurse, a secondary worker, a health professional and a civilian helper in the training of charity. Among the latter is an engineer, a cameraman, a Catholic priest, who all became members of the ambulance staff after hard exams as assistant nurses, they wrote.

Pictures: MTI / Zsolt Szigetváry

According to the announcement, the centuries-old tradition of voluntary rescue was revived by Hungarian Maltese in the early 1990s, when they began organizing their modern-day volunteer rescue units. The Hungarian organization of the Sovereign Order of Malta established an ambulance service in 1991, which was integrated into the existing rescue system and operated exclusively by volunteers, and soon afterwards the Hungarian Maltese Charity Service also launched its assault car.

The two organizations merged in the autumn of 1993 and have been operating in Budapest ever since. From the very beginning, the cars of the Maltese Ambulance Service have been marching as ambulances in the highest category as ambulances equipped with the most modern equipment. The Maltese ambulance unit was the first to carry out on-site blood clotting treatment, and the Maltese ambulance had a wireless ultrasound device for the first time, the Hungarian Maltese Charity Service reported.

(MTI)