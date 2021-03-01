Police took action against drivers of overweight vehicles

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Police took action against drivers of overweight vehicles

In three days, police took action against drivers of overweight vehicles in four cases. Due to the irregularities, administrative fines were imposed at the Nagykereki and Ártánd Border Crossings.

Between 26 February and 28 February 2021, the staff of the Biharkeresztes Border Police Office took action against four foreign drivers because they were driving overweight vehicles. In all four cases, the loads transported on the tractor exceeded the maximum permissible gross weight.

Officers imposed administrative fines on the drivers.

police.hu

