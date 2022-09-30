Hungary to Continue Military Upgrades Despite Economic Crisis

Hungary will carry on with its military developments in spite of the global economic crisis caused by the sanctions imposed on Russia, Defence Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky told participants of the Brave Warrior 2022 international military exercise in Hajmasker, in western Hungary.

Szalay-Bobrovniczky said the defence fund in the state budget would help speed up the developments. The minister said the exercise had made use of some new equipment procured as part of the military’s technological upgrades, which would form the backbone of Hungary’s 21st-century army.

Equipment tested during the exercise included the Gidran and Leopard armoured vehicles, he said. Mario Banozic, Croatia’s defence minister, said the security situation in the region had changed significantly in the recent months, and Russia’s attack on Ukraine meant that the region must be prepared to defend itself militarily, if necessary.

