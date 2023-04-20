A mother gave birth in the backseat of a car

The labor pains of the 38-week-pregnant woman, who went to the hospital with her husband, started early on Wednesday, but on the way, the events accelerated so much that the father-to-be had to stand aside to call the ambulance.

According to the National Ambulance Service’s Facebook post, professional help arrived at the scene within minutes. The Székesfehérvár paramedics examined the woman and prepared to conduct the birth. Although there was little space in the back seat of the passenger car, there was no time to put the woman in the ambulance.

In just a few minutes, the lifeguards delivered the couple’s second child, who immediately started crying. After on-site treatment, the boy, who was named Barnabás, and his mother were transported to the hospital in stable condition.