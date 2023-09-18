The warm summer weather continues this week

The warm summer weather will continue this week with maximums of 25-30 degrees Celsius. The cold front arriving on Tuesday will not bring significant cooling, but showers and thunderstorms may occur in some places. However, another cold front will arrive on Friday afternoon, so rain will have to be expected in several places, and the highest daytime temperature in the west will only be around 20 degrees, but in the southeast, it may still be 31 degrees, according to the National Meteorological Service.



On Monday, you can expect a lot of sunshine, but veil clouds will arrive and cumulus clouds will also form. There is little chance of precipitation, the south and south-east wind will pick up in many places, especially in the Kisalföld. The highest daytime temperature is between 25 and 31 degrees.

On Tuesday, the scattered clouds of a cold front will pass over the country from west to east, and the sun will also shine for shorter or longer periods of time. Sporadic showers and thunderstorms can be expected. The south, then west, and northwest wind will strengthen in several directions, and there may be stormy gusts in the vicinity of thunderstorms. The lowest night temperature is expected to be between 13 and 20 degrees, and the highest daytime temperature is between 24 and 32 degrees.

On Wednesday, mostly sunny weather is expected in Transdanubia, but east of the Danube, in addition to several hours of sunshine, more cumulus clouds will form, and there may be showers and thunderstorms in some places. The air movement will remain moderate, the minimum temperature will be between 11 and 17 degrees, and the maximum value will be between 24 and 29 degrees.

Cloudy and sunny weather can be expected on Thursday as well, but stratus clouds may form in the northeast by dawn, which will gradually accumulate and disappear during the day. Precipitation is unlikely. The southerly wind is getting stronger in several places, in the north-west. The temperature rises from 11-16 degrees in the morning to between 25 and 30 degrees.

After several hours of sunshine on Friday, clouds will increase from the west, and showers and thunderstorms may form in the second half of the day. The southerly wind is accompanied by lively, strong gusts in many directions. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 13 and 19 degrees, and the maximum is between 25 and 32 degrees.

On Saturday, the sky will be moderate to heavily cloudy, and rain, showers, and thunderstorms may occur in several places. The still typically southerly wind is lively and can sometimes be strong. 13-20 degrees in the morning and 21-31 degrees in the afternoon, lower values can be measured in the west and higher values in the southeast.

On Sunday, the sky will be moderate to heavily cloudy, and rain, showers, and thunderstorms may occur in several places on this day as well. The wind is turning more and more northerly and getting stronger. The lowest night temperature is likely to be between 13 and 19 degrees, the highest daytime temperature between 19 and 31 degrees, lower values can be measured in the west and higher values in the southeast.

(MTI)

Photo: Frank Yvette