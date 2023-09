DKV Zrt. informs its passengers that, due to road renovation works, buses 19 and 23 will be running on diversion routes until the works are completed. The flights turn at Júlia-telep and then continue towards Vincellér utca/Doberdó utca without touching Diadal utca.

Detour routes for buses 19 and 23:

Original route – Lovas utca – Júlia-telep – Kard utca – Lovas utca – original route.

Missing stops: Tőr utca, Diadal utca.

DKV thanks passengers for their understanding!

(DKV)