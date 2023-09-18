A drunken man caused an accident between Debrecen and Mikepércs

The police were called to a traffic accident on May 2, 2023 at around 11:30 p.m. A car collided with an electric pole on highway number 47, between Debrecen and Mikepércs. The car was driven by a 26-year-old man who, according to medical opinions, suffered minor injuries. The police used a breathalyzer on him at the scene, which showed a positive value.

According to the data of the investigation, the man was driving in the direction of Mikepércs when he drifted off the road in the 4th-kilometer section and crashed into an electric pole. The force of the collision is shown by the fact that one of the car’s wheels was torn from its place.

The Debrecen Police Department conducted an investigation against the driver due to the well-founded suspicion of committing an offense of driving while intoxicated. The police performed the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the prosecutor’s office.

(police.hu)