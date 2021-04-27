Foreign students of the UD FE participated successfully in the OTDK

In addition to Hungarian students, foreign students of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen (DE MK) also successfully participated in the competition of the Technical Science Section of the National Scientific Student Conference (OTDK), which took place on April 22-24. The Széchenyi István University of Győr was organized in the virtual space.

A total of 427 lectures were given at the conference, of which 21 papers were presented by students from Debrecen. With this performance, it turned out before the evaluation that the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen is in the top ten in the competition between the 42 participating faculties.

In terms of placements, two first prizes, two-second prizes, a third prize, and two special prizes were brought by DE MK students from the OTDK virtual space. Four of the winners even received sponsorship rewards. With this result, the DE Faculty of Engineering took 4th place in the competition between universities – only one place behind the imaginary podium.

– For the first time at this year’s OTDK, we also nominated foreign students who wrote their dissertations in English and gave lectures in English, successfully Onyeneke Victor, who introduced himself in the Quality Department, won first place, while Melhem Masoud, who competed in the Electricity Department, won a special prize. the professional jury, – informed Ákos Lakatos, President of the MK Scientific Student Circle, to the hirek.unideb.hu portal.

It was also interesting for the 35th OTDK from the faculty’s point of view that János Ducza, a student of the MK building engineering student at the Conference on Military and Law Enforcement, organized by the National Civil Service University, was rewarded as a result of his work in the Department of Military Transport and Logistics.

Winners:

First price:

Onyeneke Victor – Quality Department

Csaba Ungvári – Environmental Engineer 2 departments

Second prize:

Orsolya Kelemen – Drinking Water Supply and Sewage Treatment Department

Krisztina Pál – Environmental Engineer 2 departments

Third prize:

János Márk Gacsó – Building Engineering Department

Special prize:

Melhem Masoud – Department of Electricity

Törő Lilla – Technical Management Department

Recipients of sponsorship awards:

Csaba Ungvári

Orsolya Keleme

Onyeneke Victor

Gacsó János Márk

hirek.unideb.hu