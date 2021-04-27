A camera caught the fisherman poaching in Tiszacsege

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has caught a man who caught fish from a fishpond in a prohibited manner for a misdemeanor of poaching and theft.

The accused set out on a bicycle on October 22, 2020 at around 6 a.m. to steal fish from his home in Tiszacsege to nearby fishponds.

The man hid the equipment he had taken with him in the cavities of the trees near the fishponds, and then placed a special net in one of the lakes, which was a prohibited fishing gear. He then waited on the shore, and in the afternoon he pulled the net out of the water, catching six carp and a catfish. The accused placed the fish weighing more than 51 kg and worth HUF 84,280 in the bag he took with him and set off home by bicycle.

Based on footage of a wildlife camera installed near the site, staff members of the national park spotted the theft, so members of the nature conservation guard arrested the accused on the way home and notified police.

The defendant caused the theft HUF 84,280 in damage to the victim, which was recouped as the caught fish were released back into the water.

The investigation into the case was carried out by the Balmazújváros Police Headquarters.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted the defendant who confessed to his deed for the misdemeanor of theft and poaching in the Debrecen District Court. In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office requested that the district court, without conducting a trial, impose a criminal sentence on the basis of the case file and impose a suspended prison sentence on the accused, and confiscate the means used to catch the fish.

ugyeszseg.hu