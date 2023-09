Although the workers of the Debrecen ambulance station have the possibility to wash their work clothes there, cleaning agents are not always available.

The Tündérkör Alapítvány in Debrecen tried to help with this in the past few days,

they brought 700 liters of Domestos, toilet gel, washing liquid and fabric softener to our everyday heroes.

Thanks to the donation, the paramedics will not have to carry their bloody work clothes home for quite some time.

(Debrceni Nap)