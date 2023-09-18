World Red Panda Day in the Debrecen Zoo had a great atmosphere and a full house

There was a great atmosphere and a full house for the first Autumn Evening Walk on Saturday, World Red Panda Day at the Zoo Debrecen.

If you missed it, the good news is that there are still a few tickets left for the second and final event of the year on October 7.

International Red Panda Day 2023 in pictures, on which the zoo’s first red panda cub, three-month-old Mei, ventured out to the family enclosure in the morning with her caretaker, and in the afternoon alone, to the delight of many!

Picutres: Zoo Debrecen Facebook-page

