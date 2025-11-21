Cloudy, wet weather expected this weekend, snow possible in many areas

Cloudy, wet weather is expected this weekend, with snow possible in several places on Friday and Saturday, and winds picking up, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Ltd.

On Friday, the sky will be overcast, with only temporary breaks possible. Precipitation is expected nearly nationwide, in several waves, and in some places it may be significant. In Transdanubia and the northern mountains, mostly sleet and snow are expected, but during the day, first in the lower parts of the Northern Hungarian Mountains and then from late afternoon and evening in the central regions, sticky snow may increasingly replace this. In higher areas, a thicker snow cover may form, while in the plains a thinner, wet, melting snow layer is more likely. In the Great Plain (Tiszántúl), rain or showers are expected. The northerly wind will pick up in several areas, and in Transdanubia and the northeastern third of the country, strong, occasionally gale-force gusts are possible.

Maximum temperatures on Friday will generally range between 0 and 7 °C, but in some parts of the Great Plain values could reach or exceed 10 °C.

On Saturday, mostly cloudy weather is expected, with occasional temporary thinning of clouds in some areas. Precipitation is expected in many places; the transition from rain to sleet and snow will shift east and southeast, changing later and least likely in border areas. The snow cover that forms in the plains will melt. The northerly wind may be accompanied by strong, gale-force gusts in Transdanubia and Zemplén. Early Saturday morning, temperatures will range from -2 to +3 °C, and by early afternoon from -1 to +5 °C.

On Sunday, mostly cloudy weather is expected, with cloud cover breaking up from the west over larger areas. Snow or sleet is likely in fewer places and with decreasing intensity, lasting longest in the northeastern part of the country. The northwestern and western wind may be accompanied by gusts.

Early Sunday morning, temperatures will range from -5 to +2 °C, and by early afternoon from -2 to +4 °C.

