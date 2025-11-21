Debrecen man caught driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol

Police officers in Hajdúhadház apprehended a man from Debrecen who was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The patrol stopped a passenger car last Saturday in Hajdúhadház and checked both the vehicle and the driver’s details. It was found that the man was banned from driving, and the car had also been withdrawn from circulation. The officers conducted both a breathalyzer and a drug test on the 40-year-old man, both of which returned positive results.

The man was taken into custody and admitted that he had consumed methamphetamine, which he purchased from a stranger. He now faces charges for driving while disqualified, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, as well as minor violations of traffic regulations.