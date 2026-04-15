President Tamás Sulyok to task Péter Magyar with forming a government

Péter Magyar, the chairman of the Tisza Party, announced on Wednesday that President Tamás Sulyok has entrusted him with forming a government. Péter Magyar spoke to reporters after meeting with the head of state at the Sándor Palace.

Magyar spoke to journalists after meeting the president at Sándor Palace. He said the head of state informed him about the schedule of the new parliament and indicated that, as leader of the party receiving the most votes, he would be asked to serve as prime minister once elected by the legislature.

He added that consultations on parliamentary committees and the inaugural session will begin as early as Friday, involving party leaders as well as officials from Sándor Palace and the National Assembly.

According to Magyar, the president expects the inaugural session of parliament to take place no earlier than May 4, but more realistically on May 6–7, and will convene it at the earliest possible date. Magyar emphasized that, following a strong electoral mandate, both a change of government and what he called a “system change” should happen as quickly as possible.

He reiterated that voters supported not just a change in government, but a broader transformation of the political system.

Magyar also strongly criticized President Sulyok, saying he considers him unfit to represent the unity of the Hungarian nation or to act as a moral authority. He argued that the president had failed to speak out on key issues, including the protection of citizens, children, and democratic institutions.

He stated that he had asked the president to safeguard what remains of Hungary’s rule of law by stepping down voluntarily after the change of government. If not, Magyar said, his party would use its electoral mandate to remove him and other officials appointed under the current system, including the chief prosecutor and the head of the Constitutional Court.

According to Magyar, the president responded cautiously, saying he would consider the arguments and that he also aims to preserve the rule of law and Hungary’s international reputation.

Magyar stressed that the immediate priority is to convene parliament and form a new government quickly, citing an ongoing energy crisis and a sharp decline in the country’s strategic oil reserves. He criticized the outgoing government for failing to provide information or take sufficient action.

The two also discussed potential constitutional changes, including strengthening presidential powers or introducing direct presidential elections. Magyar said he would support stronger checks and balances on the prime minister’s authority to prevent the concentration of power seen in recent years.

He added that broad consultations would be launched to determine whether the next president should be elected under the current system or a reformed one, aiming for consensus on a candidate who truly represents national unity—similar to former presidents such as Árpád Göncz, Ferenc Mádl, and László Sólyom.

Magyar also spoke about his recent phone call with Ursula von der Leyen, stating that any agreement on EU funds must serve the interests of Hungarian citizens and businesses. He outlined four key areas for rapid reform: anti-corruption measures (including joining the European Public Prosecutor’s Office), strengthening judicial independence, restoring media freedom, and ensuring academic autonomy.

He said informal talks with EU institutions would begin even before the new government is formed, with the aim of reaching an agreement by mid-May so that Hungary can access EU funds.

Finally, Magyar stressed that Hungary must secure these funds—worth thousands of billions of forints—by the end of 2026, noting that all other EU member states have already received similar support, which he said rightfully belongs to the Hungarian people, institutions, and businesses.