Record Store Day to be held on Saturday

Record Store Day will once again welcome music lovers on Saturday, April 18, with the participation of numerous Hungarian record shops and a wide range of special domestic and international releases. The international event, organized for the 19th time, will feature Bruno Mars—a 16-time Grammy Award-winning artist—as this year’s ambassador.

Record Store Day (RSD) has been held since 2007 to support struggling independent record stores. The initiative started in the United States, and in Hungary it was first joined in 2010 by the Wave and Musicland/Neon Music record stores.

Each year, record labels and artists release special physical editions worldwide for the occasion. The event takes place in around 1,000 stores across 30 countries. Thanks to the vinyl revival, nine Hungarian record shops are now participating, including Wave, Musicland/Neon Music, Deep, MG Records, Kalóz Records, Lemezkuckó, Soul Cure Records, Néma Papagáj, and Csetvei Pince. These locations will offer extended opening hours, programs, mini concerts, exclusive releases, and discounts.

At Musicland/Neon Music in Budapest, visitors can expect discounts on many releases and live DJ sets starting from 11 a.m., featuring performers such as Marci McFly & Panelproli Tomi, Upponyi & DJ Benjo, Mayberian Oldschool, and others.

At MG Records, music fans will be welcomed from 9 a.m., with DJ Nándesz playing records until 2 p.m., followed by a mini concert by Szilárd Balanyi, keyboardist of Quimby, performing with his Piano Project. His double album Leltár will be released in two color variants (white and red-blue) as a limited, hand-numbered vinyl featuring 20 tracks spanning 24 years of his solo work.

Other special Hungarian releases include LAM Tones by the Light Art Museum, a unique audiovisual project featuring artists like Jazzbois, Slow Village, iamyank, and DJ Bootsie. The Hermina Records will release the cassette Bedroom Astronaut: Hungarian Bedroom Pop 2009–2014, featuring artists such as Noémi Barkóczi. Meanwhile, Mayberian Sanskülotts celebrates the 10th anniversary of its album Adlait with a special reissue.

Among international highlights—over 350 exclusive releases—there will be records from major artists such as Pink Floyd, Bruce Springsteen, and The Rolling Stones, as well as newer stars like Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, and Niall Horan. The selection also includes rare releases from artists such as David Bowie, Madonna, Peter Gabriel, and Talking Heads.

Many of the releases feature previously unreleased live recordings, anniversary editions, and unique formats such as colored limited vinyl or special packaging, along with film soundtracks and pop culture items.

More information about participating Hungarian record stores and their events is available on the official Record Store Day Hungary website.

(MTI)