A special cultural event is organized tonight in Debrecen.

Date: Friday (15th August) 6:00 – 11:00 pm

Venue: Kölcsey Cultural and Conference Centre and other various places in the city centre

Program: Classical music concerts in Kölcsey Center for those who have Kodály Philharmony Passes, then the program continues at various places in the city centre so that everyone can enjoy classical music in the evening.

