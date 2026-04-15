Police in Debrecen searching for thief

The police in Debrecen are asking for the public’s help to identify the woman shown in the image.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is conducting an investigation on suspicion of theft.

According to available information, the woman pictured allegedly stole a bag that had been left behind on a tram in Debrecen on 30 December 2025 around 4:00 PM.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the crime to come forward in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Budai Ézsaiás Street 4, Debrecen), or to report it by phone at +36 52 457 040, available 24 hours a day, or via the anonymous hotline “Telefontanú” at 06-80-555-111, as well as the emergency number 112. All reports will be treated confidentially.

(police.hu)