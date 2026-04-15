Puppies dumped in a bag in Debrecen

Puppies were found abandoned inside a bag in Debrecen, in eastern Hungary, prompting a local animal welfare organization to launch an urgent rescue effort.

The Együtt az Állatokért Animal Welfare Association shared a heartbreaking post on social media after the puppies were discovered over the weekend near the end of Lencz Street in Debrecen.

According to the organization, the tiny animals were left inside a bag and were found thanks to a kind family who noticed them and called for help. The puppies are extremely young—still very small—but are already able to eat on their own.

In their statement, the rescuers also issued an appeal to the person who may have the mother dog. They emphasized that if the owner comes forward, the organization is willing to provide free spaying for the mother dog, with no consequences or penalties, in an effort to prevent similar cases in the future.

Anyone willing to help the organization or support the rescued puppies can find more information through the animal welfare group’s official channels.