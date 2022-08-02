The police in Debrecen are looking for eyewitnesses to the bicycle accident

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department is proceeding with criminal case number 09010/1463/2022 due to the suspicion of committing a misdemeanor of negligence causing a road accident.

Based on the available data, a woman was riding her bicycle on Laktanya Street in Debrecen on July 18, 2022, at 8 a.m. The cyclist did not give priority to a car when he reached the intersection of Damjanich Street, so they collided. According to the primary medical opinion, the cyclist suffered serious injuries.

The police ask that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Sámsoni út 149, Debrecen) or by phone at 06-52/457-040, available 24 hours a day, 06- 80/555-111 on the toll-free number of Telefontanú or the toll-free emergency number 112.

police.hu