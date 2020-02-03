Twelve people arrested in Hajdú-Bihar

Events of 2 February in numbers:

The police caught twelve people and took another thirteen to various police stations on 2 February 2020.

Nine perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and two people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Eight people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in ten cases.

There were three traffic accidents from which two resulted in minor injuries and one in severe ones.

Source: debreceninap.hu