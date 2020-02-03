15-year-old girl went missing

Székesfehérvár police is looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing on 21 January 2020.

According to the available information, Vanessza Ágnes Nikolics, 15-year-old girl left her home in Székesfehérvár on 21 January 2020 and since then, she has not been seen by anyone.

Description:

Vanessza Ágnes Nikolics is 160 cm tall, she has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Székesfehérvár police asks if anyone has valuable information on the whereabouts of the missing girl, please call 06-22-541-600, 06-80-555-111, 112 or 107.

Source: debreceninap.hu