Cooldown expected for the next few days

A cooldown is expected for the upcoming days – says the Hungarian Meteorology Service. The weather will be changeable, rain, sleet, snow and wind are expected.

Rain is expected on Monday morning. In the afternoon, the weather will be windy. The lowest temperatures will be around 4-11 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 7-14 Celsius degrees.

Rain and sleet are expected on Tuesday. At night, the temperatures will be around 3-8 Celsius degrees, while during the day, there will be 4-13 Celsius degrees.

There will be wind and rain on Wednesday. The lowest temperatures will be between -1 and 4 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 2-7 Celsius degrees,

Thursday is expected to be snowy and windy. At night, there will be 0 and 8 Celsius degrees, while during the day, the temperatures will be around 1 and 6 Celsius degrees.

Friday will be sunny. The lowest temperatures will be between -2 and 4 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 1-8 Celsius degrees.

No precipitation is expected on Saturday. At night, the temperatures will be around -5 and 1 Celsius degrees, while during the day, there will be 2-7 Celsius degrees.

On Sunday, the lowest temperatures will be between –5 and 0 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 2-7 Celsius degrees.

Source: mti.hu