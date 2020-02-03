66-year-old man killed in Hajdúhadház

A 66-year-old man was beaten to death in Hajdúhadház.

The police were called on 13 May 2019 that four masked men knocked out a 66-year-old man in his home in Hajdúhadház and ran away with 11.000 Forints, some sweets and cigarettes.

After the call, the police went to scene and called the ambulance. Unfortunately, the victim suffered so severe injuries that he died in the hospital.

Detectives started to investigate the case and within a short time, they have managed to identify the suspects: three 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody on reasonable suspicion of manslaughter.

It also turned out that while the four boys were in the house, two 17-year-old girls were watching outside; proceedings were initiated against them on reasonable suspicion of robbery.

Another 17-year-old boy was also taken into custody, as he saw that the victim was lying on the floor but he refused to help.

