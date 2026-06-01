Summer begins with changeable weather, showers and thunderstorms

Meteorological summer will start with unsettled weather across Hungary, as several waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected during the first week of June. Winds will be brisk and occasionally strong in many areas, while daytime temperatures are expected to remain mostly below 30°C, according to the latest forecast from HungaroMet.

Monday

On the first day of meteorological summer, cloud cover will initially decrease before building up again during the day, resulting in only a few hours of sunshine in most places. Showers and thunderstorms are expected across much of the country, with heavy downpours possible in eastern regions.

Winds from the west and northwest will be brisk, becoming strong in northwestern Hungary, while eastern and northeastern areas will experience lighter winds. Strong gusts may accompany thunderstorms.

Daytime highs are expected to range between 21°C and 28°C, with the warmest conditions on the Great Hungarian Plain.

Tuesday

The western two-thirds of the country may wake up to mostly clear skies, while eastern Hungary is likely to remain cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms may still occur in the east during the morning but are expected to gradually diminish.

As cloud cover decreases throughout the day, more sunshine is expected, accompanied by high-level and cumulus clouds. Isolated showers may occur in western regions.

Temperatures will range from 10°C to 17°C in the morning and rise to between 23°C and 29°C during the afternoon.

Wednesday

Clouds will increase significantly from the west, bringing rain, showers and thunderstorms to an increasing number of areas.

Southerly winds will strengthen over large parts of the country and may become strong in places. In Transdanubia, winds may gradually shift to the northwest. Thunderstorms could bring strong or even gale-force gusts.

Morning temperatures will range between 11°C and 17°C. Afternoon highs are expected to reach 16–24°C in western Hungary and 23–30°C in the east.

Thursday

Cloud cover will gradually decrease from the west. Western Hungary can expect plenty of sunshine, while eastern regions will see fewer sunny periods.

Rain, showers and thunderstorms may continue in the northeast and east, although precipitation is expected to become less widespread as the day progresses.

Northwesterly winds will be brisk in Transdanubia, while southwesterly winds may become gusty in eastern Hungary.

Temperatures will range from 12–17°C at dawn to 21–28°C during the afternoon.

Friday

Variable cloud cover and alternating sunny periods are expected, although isolated showers and thunderstorms may still occur.

Southerly winds will be lively, with stronger gusts possible near thunderstorms.

Morning temperatures are forecast to be between 10°C and 16°C, while daytime highs will reach 24–29°C.

Saturday

A mix of sunshine and cumulus clouds is expected, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Southwesterly winds will strengthen during the day.

Temperatures will range between 11°C and 17°C in the morning and 25–30°C in the afternoon.

Sunday

Partly cloudy skies are forecast, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.

Westerly winds will be brisk and occasionally strong.

Morning temperatures are expected to range from 12°C to 18°C, while afternoon highs will reach 23–29°C.

Overall, the first week of summer is expected to remain unsettled, with frequent chances of showers and thunderstorms but also periods of sunshine, while temperatures stay close to seasonal averages.

(MTI)