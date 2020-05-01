Major Summer Festivals Cancelled in Hungary

Budapest’s Sziget Festival, the Volt Festival and Balaton Sound are being cancelled in view of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The government announced earlier in the day a ban of all mass events until August 15. The three largest music festivals in Hungary are normally held before that date. Tamás Kádár, the chief organiser of the Sziget Festival, said work was under way on how best to compensate ticket holders. The Sziget Festival has been cancelled for the first time in its 16-year history, he said. “We have no ready-made solution for this situation,” he said. This state of affairs is causing serious damage to the festival sector and endangering jobs and companies, Kádár said. Representatives are in talks with decision-makers on an aid package, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay