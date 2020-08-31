Nine people arrested by the police

Events of 30 August in numbers:

The police caught nine people and took another sixteen to various police stations on 30 August 2020.

Five perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and one person was taken into custody on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a Hungarian court.

Three people were taken to police stations for staying illegally in the country.

Six people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in eight cases.

There were three traffic accidents, from which two resulted in severe injuries and one in minor ones.

