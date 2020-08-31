Autumn comes with changeable weather

According to the Hungarian Meteorology Service, changeable weather is expected on the first few days of autumn.

For Monday, the Hungarian Meteorology Service has issued weather warnings because of heat. The lowest temperatures will be around 16-22 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 27-31 Celsius degrees.

1 September brings rain, thunderstorms and stormy wind. At night, the temperatures will be around 14-20 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 19-25 Celsius degrees are expected.

Wednesday is expected to be rainy and windy. The lowest temperatures will be between 8-15 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 19-25 Celsius degrees.

On Thursday, the weather will be sunny; however, in some regions of the country, rain and thunderstorms are also expected. At night, there will be 8-16 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 21-26 Celsius degrees are expected.

Friday will also be sunny, however, in some regions of the country, rain and thunderstorms are also expected. The lowest temperatures will be around 7-15 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 22-27 Celsius degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny; no precipitation is expected. At night, the temperatures will be around 8-17 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 23-28 Celsius degrees are expected.

Cloudy and rainy weather is expected on Sunday. The lowest temperatures will be between 10-17 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 24-29 Celsius degrees.

Source: mti.hu