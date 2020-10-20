4.3 Million Euros Worth of Counterfeit Clothing Seized from Turkish Lorry

Officials of Hungary’s National Tax and Customs Authority (NAV) have seized fake branded clothing with a market value of more than 1.5 billion forints (EUR 4.3m) from a lorry with Turkish licence plates on the M43 motorway in southern Hungary, NAV has said. Upon inspecting the truck, excise officers found more than ten thousand items of branded clothes and accessories, said a spokesperson. The driver could not prove the origin of the shipment and based on a preliminary expert opinion, all the clothes and accessories were fake.

The excise officers seized the shipment and submitted a report to NAV finance inspectors for violation of trademark laws.

MTI