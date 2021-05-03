Serbian Man Wanted for Vienna Murder Arrested in Hungary

Hungarian police have arrested a Serbian national wanted by the Austrian authorities for an alleged robbery and the murder of a jeweller in Vienna, at the Tompa border crossing with Serbia, police said on their website.

The 21-year-old man, identified as Haris G, is suspected of having killed the jeweller and robbed his shop in October 2020. The man who was on his way from Serbia sought entry to Hungary with documents showing him with a new identity on Thursday. He was arrested within an hour after an information exchange between the Austrian and the Serbian authorities. Haris G has been placed in pre-trial detention awaiting a decision about his extradition by a Hungarian court, police said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay