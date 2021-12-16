Suspect in the Pósa Street Hit and Run Detained By Police

Police found the vehicle involved in the accident and its driver, too. The 65-year-old man from Budapest, living in Debrecen was interrogated as a suspect.

As we have reported earlier, a fatal road traffic accident occurred on Tuesday, December 14th, at around 9 p.m. in Pósa street, Debrecen. A car hit a 64-year-old pedestrian in Debrecen who died on the scene.

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters initiated proceedings against an unknown perpetrator for failure to provide assistance and on suspicion of causing a fatal road traffic accident. Police began a significant search of the driver and the vehicle.

Eventually, police caught the man who hit a pedestrian in Pósa street. The victim died of his injuries on the scene. The driver of the vehicle escaped from the scene without stopping and without giving assistance.



The vehicle involved in the accident and the person driving it were found in the center of Debrecen around 12 noon on 15th December. The car was driven by a 65-year-old man from Budapest but living in Debrecen, who was taken to the police station and he was interrogated as a suspect. The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters has detained the man and is submitting a motion to arrest him.

dehir.hu

pixabay